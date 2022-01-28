Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 28
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round, 1, Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Harvard
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Toledo
ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Dayton
ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Cleveland St. at Wright St.
FS1 — UNLV at Colorado St.
11 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Georgia
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Florida
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Omaha at Colorado College
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego
5 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Charlotte
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at NY Rangers
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia