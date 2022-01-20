Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Providence
7 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at FAU
ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis
ESPNEWS — Belmont at Morehead St.
ESPNU — Charlotte at N. Texas
FS1 — Purdue at Indiana
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Santa Clara at St. Mary’s (Cal)
ESPNU — Tulsa at Cincinnati
FS1 — UConn at Butler
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Francisco at Gonzaga
ESPNU — Arizona at Stanford
FS1 — UCLA at Utah
11:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at NC State
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
9 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
GOLF
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, El Camaleón Golf Club, LA Romana, Dominican Republic
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — Indiana at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Los Angeles
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final, Game 5
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia