Thursday, January 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Providence

7 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at FAU

ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis

ESPNEWS — Belmont at Morehead St.

ESPNU — Charlotte at N. Texas

FS1 — Purdue at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Santa Clara at St. Mary’s (Cal)

ESPNU — Tulsa at Cincinnati

FS1 — UConn at Butler

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Francisco at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Arizona at Stanford

FS1 — UCLA at Utah

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at NC State

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

9 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

GOLF

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, El Camaleón Golf Club, LA Romana, Dominican Republic

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Indiana at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Los Angeles

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final, Game 5

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

