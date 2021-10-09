Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, October 9

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

BOXING

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

FS1 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas

BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers

CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo

ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast)

FOX — Maryland at Ohio St.

FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Boise St. at BYU

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

CBS — Georgia at Auburn

CBSSN — SMU at Navy

ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse

ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan

FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.

4 p.m.

FOX — Penn St. at Iowa

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.

SECN — North Texas at Missouri

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force

ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Nebraska

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

8 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

FOX — Utah at Southern Cal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

11:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami

8 p.m.

NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders’ Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2

9 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn.

10:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles

RUGBY

4 p.m.

FS2 — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

