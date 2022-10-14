Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 14
AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Princeton
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at SMU
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UTSA at FIU
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Washington
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
9 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Boston vs. Toronto, Montreal, Canada
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. U.S., Group A, Bhubaneswar, India
10:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, Group B, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals