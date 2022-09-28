Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 28
Hurricane conditions likely. Windy with rain, possibly heavy early. Cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 79F. ENE winds at 40 to 60 mph, increasing to 100 to 115 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 8 to 12 inches of rain expected..
Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Low around 75F. WNW winds at 70 to 90 mph, decreasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Wednesday, September 28
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia
FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR Atlanta at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; Parma-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; Parma-WTA Quarterfinals
