Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

9 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play — Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

IIHF HOCKEY

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Denmark vs. Russia, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Norway vs. Canada, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox OR Baltimore at Minnesota (1 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Houston

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round. Game 6

8 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, Final, Gdansk, Poland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 2

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 2

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3

WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Hungary vs. U.S., Irvine, Calif.

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Phoenix

Recommended for you