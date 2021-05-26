Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, May 26
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City
10:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
9 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play — Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Denmark vs. Russia, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Norway vs. Canada, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox OR Baltimore at Minnesota (1 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Houston
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round. Game 6
8 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, Final, Gdansk, Poland
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 2
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 2
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3
WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Hungary vs. U.S., Irvine, Calif.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Phoenix