Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.