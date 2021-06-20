Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 20

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

11 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Zandvoort, Netherlands (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9, Autódromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Series: Late Model Dirt Racing — 3, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Germany, Circuit of Sachsenring, Chemnitz, Germany (taped)

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 4, Portland, Maine

3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 5, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Virginia vs. Tennessee, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Texas, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — Oakland at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Detroit at LA Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final, LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 4

RUGBY

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Exeter, Semifinal (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, Rome

ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan

2 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United

5 p.m.

FOX — Copa América: Venezuela vs. Ecuador, Group B, Rio de Janeiro

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Colombia vs. Peru, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland

SURFING

4 p.m.

FS1 — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro — Day 3, Lemoore, Calif.

SWIMMING

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Finals, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Los Angeles

