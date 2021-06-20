Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 20
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
11 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Zandvoort, Netherlands (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9, Autódromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Series: Late Model Dirt Racing — 3, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Germany, Circuit of Sachsenring, Chemnitz, Germany (taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 4, Portland, Maine
3 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 5, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Virginia vs. Tennessee, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Texas, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — Oakland at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Detroit at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Final, LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 4
RUGBY
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Exeter, Semifinal (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, Rome
ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan
2 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United
5 p.m.
FOX — Copa América: Venezuela vs. Ecuador, Group B, Rio de Janeiro
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Colombia vs. Peru, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland
SURFING
4 p.m.
FS1 — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro — Day 3, Lemoore, Calif.
SWIMMING
8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Finals, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Los Angeles