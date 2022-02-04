Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, February 4
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Dartmouth at Yale
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Richmond
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Akron
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Toledo at Ball St.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
11 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Missouri
8:30 p.m.
SECN — W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Denver
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Charlotte
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NHL Skills Competition: From Las Vegas
OLYMPICS
6:30 a.m.
NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing
8 p.m.
NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals