Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, February 4

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Dartmouth at Yale

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Richmond

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Akron

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Toledo at Ball St.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

SECN — W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Denver

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Charlotte

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NHL Skills Competition: From Las Vegas

OLYMPICS

6:30 a.m.

NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing

8 p.m.

NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

Recommended for you