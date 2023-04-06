Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 6
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 6
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
11 p.m.
ESPNU — San Diego at Gonzaga
GOLF
3 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: Desert Vista (Ariz.) vs. Morris Catholic (N.J.), Opening Round, Washington
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: Curtis (Wash.) vs. Roselle Catholic (N.J.), Opening Round, Washington
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — Denver at Phoenix
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.