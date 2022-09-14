Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 14
Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 86F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 8:27 am
Wednesday, September 14
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Houston at Detroit
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Seattle OR Atlanta at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Texas
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Campeones Cup: New York City FC vs. Atlas, Final, New York
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca at FC Juárez
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Britain, France vs. Germany, Croatia, vs. Italy, Spain vs. Serbia
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Britain, France vs. Germany, Croatia, vs. Italy, Spain vs. Serbia
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, France vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Sweden, Serbia vs. S. Korea
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, France vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Sweden, Serbia vs. S. Korea
