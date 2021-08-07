Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 7
AMATEUR BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Geico Baseball City Series: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Milwaukee
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Geico Baseball City Series: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Hawthorn
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 176, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4 p.m.
CNBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Week 5: From Milwaukee
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo (Welterweights), Minneapolis
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Edmonton
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah (Taped)
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, Westchester CC, Rye, N.Y.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif.
9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — American Harness Race: The Hambletonian Stakes, Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Arsenault, Boyds, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 265 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 265 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFLN — 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, Round 2, Sacramento, Calif.
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Sydney
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Dundee United FC
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Sevilla at Aston Villa
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP Semifinals & Women’s Exhibition, San Jose-WTA Semifinals