Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 21
AUTO RACING
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix — Round 2, Melbourne
2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
5:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix — Round 2, Melbourne
BOXING
9:30 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Atlantic City, N.J.
COLLEGE FIED HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Harvard
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
FIGURE SKATING
7:30 p.m.
USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Miami
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India
10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals