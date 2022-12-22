Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, December 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. SMU, Quarterfinal, Honolulu
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Saint Peter’s at Maryland
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at NC State
ESPN2 — Harvard at Kansas
SECN — W. Kentucky at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Chicago St. at Minnesota
8 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Creighton
PAC-12N — Morgan St. at Arizona
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Quinnipiac at Penn St.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: George Washington vs. Washington St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu
SECN — Illinois at Missouri
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Loyola of Chicago at Stanford
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, Fort Worth, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike Tournament of Champions: TBD, Championship, Mesa, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Utah
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G League Ignite vs. Greensboro, Las Vegas
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Texas vs. Long Island, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at NY Jets
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Ottawa
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Kites; Battle of the Brits
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Battle of the Brits
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — World Tennis League: Eagles vs. Hawks, Falcons vs. Kites
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — World Tennis League: Eagles vs. Hawks, Falcons vs. Kites
