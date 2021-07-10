Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Richmond

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 1: From Las Vegas

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles

ESPYS

8 p.m.

ABC — The 2021 ESPYS

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, Minneapolis

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown

10 p.m.

NBCSN — IRU: British and Irish vs. Vodacom (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curaçao, Group A, Frisco, Texas

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Brazil vs Argentina, Final, Rio de Janeiro

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Arlington, Texas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Semifinals

9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship/Doubles Championship, London

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final

Recommended for you