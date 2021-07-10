Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Richmond
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 1: From Las Vegas
CYCLING
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles
ESPYS
8 p.m.
ABC — The 2021 ESPYS
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, Minneapolis
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Texas
7 p.m.
FOX — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown
10 p.m.
NBCSN — IRU: British and Irish vs. Vodacom (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curaçao, Group A, Frisco, Texas
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Brazil vs Argentina, Final, Rio de Janeiro
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Semifinals
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship/Doubles Championship, London
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final