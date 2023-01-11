Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 11
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Manitoba at Toronto
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Georgia
7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
BTN — Indiana at Penn St.
CBSSN — UConn at Marquette
ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas
ESPNU — Boston College at Miami
FS1 — Creighton at Xavier
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
9 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Wake Forest
BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at UAB
ESPN2 — TCU at Texas
ESPNU — East Carolina at Cincinnati
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV
ESPNU — California at Washington St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Ostersund, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Atlanta
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Nashville at Toronto
10 p.m.
TNT — San Jose at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Valencia CF, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Torino at AC Milan, Round of 16
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3
