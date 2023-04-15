Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 15
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.
5 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
11 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Match Play, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BOWLING
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins
4 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Syracuse
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Northwestern at Ohio St.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (Featherweights), Kansas City, Mo.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
ESPN2 — Conference First Round: TBD
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
6 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Conference First Round: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Manchester United at Nottingham Forest
USFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis
7:30 p.m.
FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Vegas at Houston
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio