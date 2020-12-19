Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, December 19

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Special Edition: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

BIATHLON

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Butler vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

12 p.m.

CBS — Iowa vs. Gonzaga, Sioux Falls, S.D.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Louisville at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, Cleveland

ESPNU — Western Kentucky at Alabama

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Indianapolis

NBCSN — Mississippi at Dayton

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon

4 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina State

4:30 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State, Cleveland

NBCSN — Delaware at La Salle

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: California State (Northridge) at California

6 p.m.

ACCN — Buffalo at Syracuse

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford

8 p.m.

SECN — Cincinnati at Georgia

9 p.m.

ACCN — Central Florida at Florida State

FS1 — St. Joseph’s at Villanova

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Illinois

CBSSN — Mississippi at George Mason

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Oregon at Washington

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, Arlington, Texas

ACCN — Florida State at Wake Forest

ESPN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

FOX — Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Utah

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Army

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Louisiana State

4 p.m.

ABC — ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Penn State

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Maryland

8 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati

CBS — SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, Atlanta

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona State at Oregon State

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Buffalo at Denver

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Carolina at Green Bay

SKIING

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val Gardena, Italy (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Club América, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla. ---

Sunday, December 20

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Formula Enterprises 2, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Grand Touring 1, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, Concord, N.C. (taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Connecticut

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Rutgers

2 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Xavier

SECN — Oral Roberts at Arkansas

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

ACCN — Delaware State at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

SECN — Jackson State at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

BTN — Purdue at Penn State

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Colorado

SECN — Central Arkansas at Mississippi State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

GOLF

12 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Dallas, Detroit at Tennessee, Houston at Indianapolis, New England at Miami, Jacksonville at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Chicago at Minnesota, Seattle at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at LA Rams, Philadelphia at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Cleveland at NY Giants

RUGBY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Exeter at Stade Toulousain (taped)

SKIING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Dresden, Germany (taped)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)

11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino

9:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.

NBCSN — USATF: The Marathon Project, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)