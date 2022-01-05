Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, January 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

CBSSN — VCU at Dayton

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

ESPNEWS — Furman at UNC-Greensboro

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Villanova

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern

CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

