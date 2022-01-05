Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
CBSSN — VCU at Dayton
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
ESPNEWS — Furman at UNC-Greensboro
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Villanova
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Dallas
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds