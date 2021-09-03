Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong, Semifinal

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane, Semifinal

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

ACCN — Old Dominion at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Duke at Charlotte

9 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. at Northwestern

FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Colorado St.

PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Clemson at South Carolina

7 p.m.

BTN — Georgia at Nebraska

9 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Illinois

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

10 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lowndes (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Oakland at Toronto

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Seattle at Arizona

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo

10 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men’s Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Women’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Sitting Volleyball (Final); Track & Field, Tokyo

SWIMMING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Match 3, Naples, Italy

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Brussels, Belgium

