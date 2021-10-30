Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 30
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Baylor
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo
ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane
ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.
3 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St.
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion
ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson
ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
FOX — Colorado at Oregon
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
ESPNU — Arizona at Southern Cal
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St.
ACCN — Louisville at NC State
NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame
10 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Utah
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
CURLING
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn.
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose
RUGBY
11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Leicester at Northampton (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals ---