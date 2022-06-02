Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Western

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Texas vs. UCLA, Game 1, Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Oregon St. vs. Florida, Game 3, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Arizona vs. Oklahoma St., Game 4, Oklahoma City

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Texas OR Minnesota at Detroit (1 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Baltimore

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, Seville, Spain

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final, Paris

9 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

11 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

