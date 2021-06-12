Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
1:30 p.m.
CBS — The World of Outlaws: It’s Dirt Baby!, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)
2 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit
8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford, Conn.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Super-Featherweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, Columbia, S.C.
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional, Game 2, Lubbock, Texas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2, Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day, Eugene, Ore.
DIVING
4 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Women’s Springboard, Indianapolis
8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Men’s Platform, Indianapolis
FISHING
8 a.m.
FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts, Denton, Texas
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Third Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Cannons LC, Kennesaw, Ga.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC, Kennesaw, Ga.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 263 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz.
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Washington (Game 1 of Doubleheader)
4 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Toronto at Boston (4 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR San Francisco at Washington (Game 2 of Doubleheader) OR Houston at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Las Vegas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra
11 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Toronto at Austin (taped)
12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Exeter
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark
2:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
FOX — South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, Houston
8 p.m.
FS2 — South Division: Generals vs. Blues, Houston
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Girls’ & Boys’ Singles Championships
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Girls’ & Boys’ Singles Championships
9 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris
3 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris