Saturday, June 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

CBS — The World of Outlaws: It’s Dirt Baby!, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit

8 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford, Conn.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Super-Featherweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, Columbia, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional, Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional, Game 2, Lubbock, Texas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day, Eugene, Ore.

DIVING

4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Women’s Springboard, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Men’s Platform, Indianapolis

FISHING

8 a.m.

FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts, Denton, Texas

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Third Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Cannons LC, Kennesaw, Ga.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC, Kennesaw, Ga.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 263 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Washington (Game 1 of Doubleheader)

4 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Toronto at Boston (4 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR San Francisco at Washington (Game 2 of Doubleheader) OR Houston at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Las Vegas

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra

11 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Toronto at Austin (taped)

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Exeter

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, Houston

8 p.m.

FS2 — South Division: Generals vs. Blues, Houston

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Girls’ & Boys’ Singles Championships

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Girls’ & Boys’ Singles Championships

9 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris

3 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris

