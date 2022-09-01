Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh
FS1 — Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St.
SECN — Ball St. at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — VMI at Wake Forest
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Alabama A&M at UAB
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Missouri
FOX — Penn St. at Purdue
9 p.m.
BTN — New Mexico St. at Minnesota
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cal Poly at Fresno St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at Stanford
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark
2 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Detroit
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Oakland at Washington
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston OR Colorado at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona OR Colorado at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.