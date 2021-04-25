Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 25
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup, Monza, Italy (taped)
BOWLING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Duke at Virginia
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
7 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Ga.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate
CYCLING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 161.2 miles, Liège, Belgium (taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
ESPN2 — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast)
NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Charlotte
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Brooklyn
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Atlanta
10 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Columbus at Tampa Bay
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (taped)
RUGBY
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: New England at Old Glory DC
SAILING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds