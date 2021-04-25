Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 25

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup, Monza, Italy (taped)

BOWLING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Virginia

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

5 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

7 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Ga.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate

CYCLING

2 p.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 161.2 miles, Liège, Belgium (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

ESPN2 — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Charlotte

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Brooklyn

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Columbus at Tampa Bay

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (taped)

RUGBY

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New England at Old Glory DC

SAILING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds