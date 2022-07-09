Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 9

3ICE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 4: Team Trottier vs. Team Mullen, Team Fuhr vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Hershey, Pa.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at St. Kilda

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at West Coast

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Southwick National, The Wick 338, Southwick, Mass.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.

11 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (Taped)

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — WBC Championship: Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas (Featherweights), San Antonio

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at British Columbia

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland

FISHING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, Cape May, N.J.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club — Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — The Meadowlands Pace Eliminations: From Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment, East Rutherford, N.J. (Taped)

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: England vs. Australia, Bronze-Medal Game, Towson, Md.

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Towson, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR San Francisco at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Toronto at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Orlando vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Miami, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Washington, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Utah, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Memphis, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Portland, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Group C, Sheffield, England

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur, Championship, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur, Championship, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Skills Competition: From Chicago

Recommended for you