Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 12
AUTO RACING
10:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
2:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS2 — St. Peter’s at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
FS2 — Lafayette at St. John’s
8 p.m.
FS2 — Northeastern at Providence
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
CBS — Missouri at Tennessee
CBSSN — Liberty at UConn
ESPN — LSU at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois
ESPNU — SMU at South Florida
FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.
FS1 — Oklahoma at West Virginia
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Nebraska at Michigan
ACCN — Boston College at NC State
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
CBS — Alabama at Mississippi
CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
ESPN — Louisville at Clemson
ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Maryland at Penn St.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa
NFLN — Army at Troy
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington St.
4 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.
ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
FOX — Washington at Oregon
FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TCU at Texas
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
10 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Utah
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada
FOX — Arizona at UCLA
FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — SC State at Howard (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Purdue
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren, First Phase
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
8 p.m.
TENNIS — All American Cup
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship