Friday, June 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Richmond at Geelong

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore

MIXED MARITAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 282 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Cleveland (7 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Toole vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

10 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Atlanta

