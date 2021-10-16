Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 16
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — UCF at Cincinnati
BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
CBS — Auburn at Arkansas
CBSSN — Yale at UConn
ESPN — Florida at LSU
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Minnesota
ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas
FS1 — Michigan St. at Indiana
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Purdue at Iowa
ACCN — Miami at North Carolina
CBS — Kentucky at Georgia
CBSSN — Toledo at Cent. Michigan
ESPN — BYU at Baylor
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Kent St. at W. Michigan
FS2 — Fresno St. at Wyoming
PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado
4 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TCU at Oklahoma
ACCN — NC State at Boston College
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St.
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
8 p.m.
BTN — Army at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Washington
9 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at Boise St.
10 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hawaii at Nevada
ESPNU — Morgan St. at SC State (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series — New York, Final Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix
MLB BASEBALL
4:20 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2
8 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Arizona at Buffalo
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Wasps (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals