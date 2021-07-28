Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 28
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detorit at Minnesota
4 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
10 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Games Joined in Progress)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Sydney
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim’s Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals