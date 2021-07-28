Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 28

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detorit at Minnesota

4 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Games Joined in Progress)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Sydney

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim’s Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals

Recommended for you