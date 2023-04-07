Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 7
Friday, April 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Clemson
GOLF
3 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals
