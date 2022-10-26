Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 26
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at West Virginia
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Illinois
ESPNU — Michigan at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dam at Louisville
SECN — Florida at Auburn
9 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
GOLF
3 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
ESPN2 — Brooklyn at Milwaukee (NBA in Stephen A’s World)
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at NY Islanders
10 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Colombia, Semifinal, Fatorda, India
10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Spain, Semifinal, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
