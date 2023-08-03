Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 3
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.
ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Grand Rapids, Mich.
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: NY Jets vs. Cleveland, Canton, Ohio
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m. (Thursday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Germany, Group H, Brisbane, Australia
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Colombia, Group H, Perth, Australia
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Championship
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Phoenix
