Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 25
ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Denver
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.
8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: Tri State vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Chicago
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
FISHING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, Miramar Beach, Fla.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
ICE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Texas
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta
10 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FOX — MLR Playoff: Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Championship, Harrison, N.J.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Toole vs Team Fischer, San Diego
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer, San Diego
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
8 p.m.
NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas
10 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas