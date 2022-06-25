Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 25

ICE HOCKEY

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Denver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: Tri State vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, Miramar Beach, Fla.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

ICE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta

10 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FOX — MLR Playoff: Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Championship, Harrison, N.J.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Toole vs Team Fischer, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer, San Diego

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

8 p.m.

NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas

