Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Game 1 Pool B, Oklahoma City

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

3 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Iowa

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of Doubleheader)

7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Baltimore

NBA BASKETBALL

9:45 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg

RODEO

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, Billings, Mont. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis (taped)

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Minnesota

