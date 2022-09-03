Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan
ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College
BTN — Buffalo at Maryland
CBSSN — Delaware at Navy
ESPN — NC State at East Carolina
ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.
FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa
SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M
2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta
ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami
BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska
CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.
CBSSN — Houston at UTSA
ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas
FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma
FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming
4 p.m.
ESPNU — BYU at South Florida
SECN — Troy at Mississippi
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Rice at Southern Cal
7 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Florida
FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
CBSSN — SMU at North Texas
ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.
SECN — Utah St. at Alabama
8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.
FS1 — Kent St. at Washington
11 p.m.
ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Mississippi at Nebraska
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 14, Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera, 99 miles, Spain
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
4:30 p.m.
NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark
12 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Rangers at Celtic
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped)