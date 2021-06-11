Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Fremantle
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Super Regional, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford at Texas Tech, Super Regional, Game 1
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: NC State at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Arizona, Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 3, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Second Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wisconsin
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Second Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 260: Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at NY Mets OR San Francisco at Washington
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 3
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 3
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 1, Las Vegas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Italy, Group A, Rome
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — North Division: Linemen vs. Alphas, Indianapolis
10 p.m.
FS1 — North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors, Indianapolis
TENNIS
8:45 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
NBCSN — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Girls’ & Boys’ Singles Championships
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Girls’ & Boys’ Singles Championships
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Atlanta