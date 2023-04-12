Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 12
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High near 75F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 3:10 am
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Marist at Siena
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 2
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 2
10:05 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at St. Louis
10 p.m.
TNT — San Jose at Calgary
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
