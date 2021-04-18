Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 18
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)
2 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Algrave International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)
BOWLING
12:30 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Super Slam, Annandale, Va.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Miami
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Conference Tournament: Final Round, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala. (taped)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Lafayette at Lehigh
5 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Georgetown, Championship, Providence, R.I.
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, State College, Pa.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Alabama
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Nebraska, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Purdue, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at New York
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Miami
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Dallas
10 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBC — Washington at Boston
3 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at New Jersey
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NY Islanders at Philadelphia
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey
SURFING
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds