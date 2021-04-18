Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 18

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)

2 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Algrave International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)

BOWLING

12:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Super Slam, Annandale, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Conference Tournament: Final Round, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala. (taped)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Lafayette at Lehigh

5 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Georgetown, Championship, Providence, R.I.

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, State College, Pa.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Alabama

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Nebraska, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Purdue, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

1:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at New York

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Miami

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Dallas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBC — Washington at Boston

3 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at New Jersey

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Islanders at Philadelphia

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey

SURFING

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds