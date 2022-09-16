Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Geelong, Preliminary Final
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney, Preliminary Final
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Greater Western Sydney
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Port Adelaide
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Western at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Louisville
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Michigan St. at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida at Wisconsin
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
APPLETV — Baltimore at Toronto
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Houston
10:15 p.m.
APPLETV — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada