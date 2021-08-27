Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, Elimination Final

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.

BTN — UConn at Northwestern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

4:45 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, Tokyo

12 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA Semifinals

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 2

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Seattle

