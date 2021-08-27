Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, Elimination Final
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.
BTN — UConn at Northwestern
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
4:45 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City
PARALYMPICS
3 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, Tokyo
12 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby, Tokyo
3 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA Semifinals
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 2
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at New York
10 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Seattle