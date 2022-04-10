Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 10
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped)
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
10 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped)
1:30 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
2:30 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh
7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
BTN — Maryland at Purdue
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn
7 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Memphis
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at New Orleans
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Raptors 905
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Washington
4 p.m.
TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped)
7 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City
1:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds