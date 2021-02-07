Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, February 7

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships, Altenberg, Germany (taped)

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, East Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Indiana

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Xavier at Villanova

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at Wichita State

4 p.m.

FS1 — Boise State at Nevada (Reno)

NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne

10 p.m.

FS1 — California at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida State at Miami

SECN — Missouri at Auburn

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at North Carolina

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN2 — Indiana at Iowa

3 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Ohio State

COLLEGE LACROSEE (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Denver at North Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — Robert Morris at Duke

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11:30 a.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa vs. Ohio State, West Lafayette, Ind.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic Finals, Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Texas (taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

LUGE

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: Luge World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

CBS — Super Bowl LV: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at Washington

3 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Columbus

RUGBY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at Wales (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Brom at Tottenham Hotspur

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

9:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Ulsan Hyundai FC vs. Al-Duhail SC, Fifth-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

1 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: SE Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Arsenal

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — ATL: Meet 3, Fayetteville, Ark.

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia