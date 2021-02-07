Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, February 7
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships, Altenberg, Germany (taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, East Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
FOX — Iowa at Indiana
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Xavier at Villanova
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at Wichita State
4 p.m.
FS1 — Boise State at Nevada (Reno)
NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne
10 p.m.
FS1 — California at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida State at Miami
SECN — Missouri at Auburn
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPN2 — Indiana at Iowa
3 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Ohio State
COLLEGE LACROSEE (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Denver at North Carolina
4 p.m.
ACCN — Robert Morris at Duke
COLLEGE WRESTLING
11:30 a.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa vs. Ohio State, West Lafayette, Ind.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic Finals, Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Texas (taped)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
LUGE
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL: Luge World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
CBS — Super Bowl LV: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at Washington
3 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Columbus
RUGBY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at Wales (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Brom at Tottenham Hotspur
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton
9:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Ulsan Hyundai FC vs. Al-Duhail SC, Fifth-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
1 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: SE Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Arsenal
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — ATL: Meet 3, Fayetteville, Ark.
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia