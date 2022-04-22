Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 22

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NBATV — Zamalek vs. FAP (Taped)

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Louisville

8:30

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — High School Showcase: Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — High School Showcase: St. John’s (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 278 Main Card: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Minnesota

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

USFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

