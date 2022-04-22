Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 22
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
NBATV — Zamalek vs. FAP (Taped)
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Louisville
8:30
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
9 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — High School Showcase: Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — High School Showcase: St. John’s (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 278 Main Card: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Minnesota
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.