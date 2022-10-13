Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 13
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 3:44 am
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at UCF
FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
8 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals
