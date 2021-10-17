Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 17
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped)
NBCSN — FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Penn St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Auburn
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
3 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Purdue
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship Game, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Indianapolis, Kansas City at Washington, LA Chargers at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Cincinnati at Detroit, LA Rams at NY Giants, Minnesota at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Cleveland
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Dallas at New England
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Ottawa
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Final
4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4