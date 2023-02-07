Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 7
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Dayton at VCU
ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M
ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
FS1 — St. John’s at Butler
9 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis
ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al-Hilal, Tangier, Morocco
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Sheffield United, 4th Round Replay
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.