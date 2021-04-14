Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 14
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Johns Hopkins at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland at Indiana, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
SECN — Southern Miss. at Mississippi St.
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (1:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Kansas City OR NY Yankees at Toronto (games joined in progress)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Texas at Tampa Bay
NBA BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — Brooklyn at Philadelphia (Daily Wager Special)
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Colorado at St. Louis
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Vegas at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Toronto FC, Round of 16 2nd Leg
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia Union, Round of 16 2nd Leg
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Club América, Round of 16 2nd Leg
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg (taped)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Borussia Dortmund, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg (taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC at Orlando, Group Stage, Group A
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds