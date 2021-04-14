Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 14

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland at Indiana, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

SECN — Southern Miss. at Mississippi St.

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (1:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Kansas City OR NY Yankees at Toronto (games joined in progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Texas at Tampa Bay

NBA BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — Brooklyn at Philadelphia (Daily Wager Special)

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado at St. Louis

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Vegas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Toronto FC, Round of 16 2nd Leg

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia Union, Round of 16 2nd Leg

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Club América, Round of 16 2nd Leg

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg (taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Borussia Dortmund, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg (taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC at Orlando, Group Stage, Group A

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

