Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 15
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs — Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. (Lightweights), Melbourne
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Iowa St. at Texas
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
CBSSN — Colgate at Army
ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
FOX — Penn St. at Michigan
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi (Command Center)
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Colorado
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Arkansas at BYU
ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — LSU at Florida
NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida St.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St. (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina
NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
FOX — Southern Cal at Utah
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV
10:45 p.m.
FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Howard (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4
4 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Game of the Week, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth, Fourth Round — Qualifying
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal — Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Colombia, Group C, Navi Mumbai, India
10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group D, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP Semifinals