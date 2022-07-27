Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 27
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Detroit (1 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: Germany vs. France, Semifinal, Milton Keynes, England
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton Regional: TBD, Round of 16, Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Gutter Cats vs. Aftershocks, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
